Lois M. Grauerholz

June 6, 1931 - Sep. 12, 2020

Lois M. Grauerholz, 89 of Ashland, June 6, 1931 - Sep. 12, 2020. Memorial Service, 2 pm Friday, Sep. 18, First Christian Church, 1702 Boyd Street, Ashland. Visitation begins at 1 pm Friday at the church. Interment: Ashland Cemetery. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association of Nebraska. Visit marcysvoboda.com