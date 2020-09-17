Clifford Peterson

June 30, 1930 - September 15, 2020

Clifford Peterson, 90, York, died Sept. 15, 2020. Survived by his wife Joan, his children, Sharon (Jerry) Sykes, Ceresco, Max (Vicky) Peterson, Waco, Tony (Cathy) Peterson, Utica, and Stacy (Darcy) Knickerbocker, Utica; 21 Grandchildren.

Funeral: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Graveside service: 5 p.m. at St John Lutheran Cemetery south of Waco. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. Thursday and continuing on Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Metz mortuary, York; metzmortuary.com. Service will be broadcast on the church's website at emmanuelyorkne.com. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with social distancing and masks encouraged.