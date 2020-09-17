Menu
Billie J. "Bill" Benson

Billie "Bill" J. Benson

December 16, 1943 - September 15, 2020

Billie "Bill" J. Benson, 76, of Hickman, died September 15, 2020 in Lincoln. Born December 16, 1943 in Jefferson City, MO to Henry L. & Lena M. (Collins) Benson. Retired from Ver Maas Construction.

Bill is survived by his wife Reba L. of Hickman; daughters Annette M. (Gaylin) Emerson of Unadilla, NE & Patricia L. (David) Thomason of Sabetha, KS; brother James (Sue) Benson of Carrollton, MO; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Johnny Benson & Joyce Benson.

No viewing, visitation with family 6-8 pm Monday (9/21/20) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 211 E. 1st Street in Hickman. For the safety of others, the family requests the wearing of masks. Inurnment, 2 pm Tuesday (9/22/20) in Verdon Cemetery, Verdon, NE. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
