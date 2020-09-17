Billie "Bill" J. Benson

December 16, 1943 - September 15, 2020

Billie "Bill" J. Benson, 76, of Hickman, died September 15, 2020 in Lincoln. Born December 16, 1943 in Jefferson City, MO to Henry L. & Lena M. (Collins) Benson. Retired from Ver Maas Construction.

Bill is survived by his wife Reba L. of Hickman; daughters Annette M. (Gaylin) Emerson of Unadilla, NE & Patricia L. (David) Thomason of Sabetha, KS; brother James (Sue) Benson of Carrollton, MO; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Johnny Benson & Joyce Benson.

No viewing, visitation with family 6-8 pm Monday (9/21/20) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 211 E. 1st Street in Hickman. For the safety of others, the family requests the wearing of masks. Inurnment, 2 pm Tuesday (9/22/20) in Verdon Cemetery, Verdon, NE. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.