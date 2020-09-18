Peter J. Frazier-Koontz

August 10, 1943 - September 11, 2020

Peter left his life on Earth to join daughter Wendy in the firmament where she has awaited him. He was born on Aug. 10, 1943 in Wakefield, Nebraska and spent his childhood in York, NE and Clarksville, AR. He moved to Hastings, NE when he was a college sophomore and graduated from Hastings College in 1965. He then attended Princeton Theological Seminary where he earned a Master of Divinity in 1968. Unable to stop learning, he went on to earn a Masters degree in Counseling Psychology and a PhD in Adult Education from the University of Nebraska/Lincoln. He served on the staffs of Southern Heights and Eastridge Presbyterian Churches in Lincoln and was also a therapist at the Community Mental Health Center of Lancaster County.

Other aspects of Peter's Renaissance man nature were photography, astronomy, woodturning, private pilot's license, black belt in Aikido, storm spotting, cooking, and baking. He and his wife Mickie were married for nearly 40 years and enjoyed numerous trips to France, sometimes with friends and family, and exploring the magnificent vistas in their "new" home state of New Mexico to which they moved in 2012.

Peter was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Wendy, his brother-in-law Larry Frazier, and his mother-in-law Lila Frazier.

He is survived by his wife Mickie, his daughter Karey Olson of Seattle, his sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Dennis Maloney of Omaha, his brother-in-law Steve Frazier of Albuquerque, his sister-in-law Anabeth Cox of Lincoln, his uncle Fred Koontz of Lincoln, son-in-law and spouse Billy and Johanna Higgins and grandson Will Higgins, who is the apple of his grandfather's eye, his son and daughter of the heart Talal and Amira Al-Karagoly and children Taha, Yunes, and Razan of Dearborn, MI, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Peter was a kind and loving man and he leaves a hole in the fabric of our lives. He would want us to think of him reminding us that we are the salt of the Earth, we are the People of God.