LaVerne H. Speckmann
September 18, 2020
LaVerne H. Speckmann, 85 of Elk Creek, died Friday, 9/18/2020, Lincoln.
Survivors: wife Norma; children Les (Lanette) Speckmann, LuRae (Bob) Hallstrom, Lori (Jeff) Broady, Lynette (Craig) Underwood, Howard (Betty) Doty, Les Doty, Shirley (John) Laflin; numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Funeral: Tuesday, 9/22, 2 p.m., St. James Lutheran (Long Branch) Church, Humboldt. Burial: Martin Luther Cemetery, Johnson. Visitation: Monday, 9/21, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 5-7. Please visit www.hemmingsenfuneralhome.com