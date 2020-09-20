Merrell Shutt Grant

September 1, 2020

Merrell Shutt Grant, long time English teacher at Lincoln High School, passed away at age 94 on September 1, 2020, in Sun City, AZ. Merrell graduated from LHS in 1943 and returned there in 1957 to teach for the next 29 years, chairing the English Department for the final decade of her career. In addition to teaching, she was a curriculum developer and writer for the University of Nebraska's Educational Extension Division and ETV.

Merrell received both her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Nebraska. As an undergraduate student at UNL she was the Editor-in-Chief for the 1947 Cornhusker Yearbook which received the Columbia All-American Journalism award. She was also a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority, Mortar Board and Pi Lambda Theta honoraries.

She was married to Donald Grant for 12 years, having two sons. She is survived by her sons Roger, Lincoln, NE, and David, Bellingham, WA, grandchildren Alexander, Daniel, Sean and Courtney, and great-grandchild Harrison.

She was born in Diller, Nebraska, and laid to rest at Sunland Memorial Park, Sun City, AZ. When Merrell retired from teaching she paraphrased Thoreau, remarking she was "leaving the woods because she had other lives to live and no more time for this one and these lives, and she'd like to see and experience her new ones." She certainly fulfilled that promise to herself. She had a life well lived.

No services due to COVID. No memorials or donations; cards or letters to family only, as desired, care of Roger at 5120 LaSalle, Lincoln, NE 68516. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may also be shared at www.sunlandmemorial.com.