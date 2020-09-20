Mrs. Marianne Helen Haase

January 12, 1931 - August 15, 2020

Mrs. Marianne Helen Haase, age 89 passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Marianne was born January 12, 1931 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Fred and Marie Schwab. She was a wife during the greatest generation. She was married to Marvin L Haase in 1951. In this era like most wives her profession was homemaker and mother to her three children; Jeff (Beth) of Lincoln; Jan (Bill) of Graham, WA; Jay (Kathy) San Diego, CA and 4 grandchildren.

She also held several secretarial positions throughout her life. Marianne often expressed that her greatest contribution to the world was raising her children. Marianne was an avid reader, having read thousands of books. She recommitted her life to Christ in 2017, was a member of New Covenant Community Church.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2:00 pm at New Covenant Community Church, 6000 South 84th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512.