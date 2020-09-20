Joyce I. Ross

March 12, 1943 - September 17, 2020

Joyce I. Ross was born March 12, 1943 and passed away September 17, 2020. She was born in Republic County, KS to Lowell K. and Daisy M. (Persinger) Johnson. She graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1961. She married Edward J. Ross on June 2, 1959, in Lincoln, NE. Joyce was a mother and a homemaker.

She is survived by daughter Cynthia Hennen (Doug), Lincoln, NE. Granddaughter Elizabeth Tyrrel. Nieces Vicki Garton, Penny Tangney, Patty Essink. Nephew-in-law Bill Berg. Great-nephews Robert Garton, Randy Garton (Amy), Brian Berg, Jeffrey Tangney (Madison), Cody Essink, Ryan Essink. Great-nieces Renea Hastings (Greg), Dawn Berg, Jennifer Bettlach (Kyle). Great-great-nieces and nephews Brigid and Clara Garton, Gracie Garton, Lily and Lydia Hastings, Nolan and Oliver Bettlach.

She is preceded in death by husband Edward J. Ross, parents Lowell K. and Daisy M. (Persinger) Johnson, sister and brother-in-law Donna and Donald Ross, son-in-law Paul Tyrrel, niece Sherri Berg, nephew-in-law Darwin Garton, great-great nephew London Michael Berg.

Visitation Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 5:00-7:00pm, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. Funeral service Thursday, September 24, 2020, 10:00am at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.