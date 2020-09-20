Vada Marie Sutter

January 23, 1936 - September 14, 2020

Vada Marie Sutter, age 84, of Lincoln, went to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, September 14, 2020. Vada was born January 23, 1936, to Lena and Leo Stauffer.

Vada is preceded in death by husband of 39 years, Daniel D. Sutter; sister, Maxine Bouton; son-in-law, James Wright. Vada is survived by her children, Rosalie Wright, Lanson (Carol) Sutter, Kimberly (Douglas) Rath, Dannie (Shannon) Sutter; brother, Dwayne (Jeanine) Stauffer; grandchildren, Jared (Tina) Wright, Sarah (James) Brown, Nathan Sutter, Andrew (Liz) Sutter, Thomas (Ashley) Rath, Makenzie (Karl) Rath-Giuseffi, Austin Rath, Kramer Rath, Danielle Sutter, Schuyler Sutter; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Callahan, Harper, Everett and Mila; her loving partner, Dean Sell; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Family Graveside service will be 10:00 am Monday, September 21, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park (meet at gate 2). 6700 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. Go to www.lincolnfh.com to send condolences. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials to First Evangelical Covenant Church, 6024 L St. Lincoln, NE 68510, or Bethesda Lutheran Communities, 600 Hoffmann Dr., Watertown, WI 53094, in memory of Vada Sutter.