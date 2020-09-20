Menu
Francis L. Stastny

Francis L. Stastny, age 90 years, of Lincoln, formerly of Dwight, born Sept. 16, 1929, passed away March 16, 2020. Rosary: 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight with Father Raymond Jansen and Andy Hammeke will be concelebrating Mass. Graveside service and inurnment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Assumption Catholic Church or donor's choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Zabka Funeral Home
