Joyce Edwards Critchfield

July 11, 1925 – September 14, 2020

Is it possible to laugh your way to 95 years old? Yes! Joyce E.Critchfield who passed on to her next journey, did just that. Joyce was the nucleus to her loving family, "the baby whisperer" touched us all with her infectious laughter that was irresistible to kids as it was to others. She'd often say, "If you can't laugh at yourself then you have a problem." Many will be left with unique memories of fantastic themed parties, larger than life art projects, characters that came to life in the books she read aloud or the incredible support she offered with her encouraging words. She could engage in intelligent discussions from women's rights to the latest fashion trends while playing a mean WordFeud on her iPad.

She was a beautiful woman with an incredible sense of style, who continued to rock in her leather leggings and cowboy hats. She passed on her love of musical theater, dance, art, gardening and to laugh with gusto no matter what the obstacle. An avid reader of hideous murder mysteries that were devoured nightly. Halloween was traditionally revered with handmade ghouls and outrageous costumes. Birthday parties were themed with the likes of a Grammy Fortune Teller, gypsy wagons, and crystal balls.

Joyce sang professionally and was known for her torch songs. After graduating from LHS, she performed on her live KFOR radio show "For the Boys" to cheer the local military base soldiers. Joyce was offered her own radio show by CBS in NYC. Then a young war widow and mother, she stayed in Lincoln and continued to entertain the troops and was voted "Sweetheart of Lincoln Army Air Field". Attending the University of Nebraska, she worked as a bridal consultant at Miller & Paine, did live tv commercials for Magee's and modeled their clothes. She was the first to have a "pop up" gift shop with imported products from Mexico. She opened her own dress design business, Joyce Originals, with one of her dresses worn to meet the Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly.

Joyce was a lead artistic director for many fundraising events. Helping to raise money for the groundbreaking of Sheldon Art Gallery, The Lied Center, Lincoln Symphony, Lincoln Community Playhouse and many more. People will never forget attending 33 years of AGC conventions with lavish productions engineered and executed in secret in their family home. One year, hundreds of guests in pith helmets experienced a trip to Africa with 20 foot tall paper mache giraffes, life size elephants, monkeys and huge tropical trees.

For 25 years, Joyce was a successful Woods Brothers real estate agent and the first to incorporate arial-view photography/tv commercials into her marketing.

Joyce leaves behind a legacy of love, humor, generosity, glamour, friendship and the most wonderful, loving human. She is dearly missed yet memories of her life will always be a blessing. So, if there is a secret for a long, happy life, Joyce's delight in every day, every interaction, every friend, and every occasion with family, just may be that secret. Listen to hear her laughter through her next journey and join in. That's what Joyce will be doing even if her voice is softer, is heard in the song of a cardinal, and found in a soft, warm breeze. Live, love and laugh!

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Verna Edwards, Michael F. Edwards, brother Michael F. Edwards, James R. Critchfield (husband) and son David. Survived by best friend and sister Dionne Dohring (Steve), son Clif Critchfield (Mary) Heather (Ken Smith) Kristin (Triplett), Rachel, Darcy, Alison (granddaughters). Kim Critchfield (daughter in law) granddaughters Emily, Kerry, Sarah (Alex O'Brien). Daughter Melissa Epp (Mark), Ryan and Ashley (grandchildren), Daughter Amy Magee (Stuart) Hallie and Evan (grandchildren) - 11 nieces, nephews and 5 great-grandchildren.

Memorial to be announced. Joyce requested one lieu of flowers donate to; Planned Parenthood, NARAL or Lincoln Foodbank. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com