Charles Edwin Frederick

August, 2020

Charles Edwin Frederick, age 53, of Lincoln, passed away at his Lincoln residence in early August. He was born November 16, 1966, to George and Cheryl Frederick in Lincoln, Nebraska. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1985; he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English in 1991 and a Master of Arts with a major in History in 1998, both from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He worked for Kinkos and Windstream, and since 2010 he was an enrollment processing representative at Nelnet where he was passionate about doing his job well.

Charles had several lifelong interests, which included fantasy, science fiction, and mysteries (especially Dr. Who, Star Trek, Sherlock Holmes, and the books by J.R.R. Tolkien), American and British sitcoms, Monty Python, history (especially World War II), religion (he wrote his Master's thesis on Mormonism), and computer gaming. He believed strongly in and supported human rights and social justice.

Charles is survived by his father, George Frederick of Lincoln; and his brother, Andy Frederick (Allison) of Lincoln. Preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl Frederick.