John Schrekinger Campbell

September 19, 2020

John Schrekinger Campbell, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, aged 74, died at home on September 19 after a progressive chronic illness of 23 years. He was a family physician for 26 years, 23 of them in Lincoln.

Dr. Campbell graduated from Lincoln High School and from UNL with distinction. A member of Phi Beta Kappa, he was awarded Regents Scholarships from 1964 to 1968. While at UNL, he served as a Student Court Justice and was a member of Farmhouse Fraternity. He was named Outstanding Nebraskan by The Daily Nebraskan in 1969. In high school and college, he was very active in social and political advocacy groups, including Nebraskans for Peace, and was a top student.

He received his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York in 1973. He completed a pediatric preceptorship at Guys Hospital, London. He was a Pediatric Resident at Boston City Hospital (now Boston Medical Center) and The University of Oregon Health Sciences Center in Portland, Oregon, and then served as a Commissioned Officer with the rank of Surgeon with the U.S. Public Health Service, based at the Homedale Community Health Clinic in Homedale, Idaho.

In 1979, Dr. Campbell moved to Lincoln with his family to work at Heath Central, later called Lincoln Centre Clinic, and to be near his parents and his children's devoted grandparents, Albert and Idella Campbell Schrekinger. In his medical practice, he believed in preventative health care and helping his patients live happier, more functional lives with chronic and other illnesses.

Originally Board Certified in Pediatrics and Family Medicine, he sought additional training and added obstetrics (catching babies, he called it) in 1986, allowing him the privilege of providing as natural childbirth experiences as possible for families. He was known for the many buttons he wore on his jacket lapels at work, advocating for issues important to him, such as world peace and women's equality. He enjoyed all the long-term interactions he had with his many patients and even did house calls to some who were sick or dying.

Dr. Campbell continued working at what became Downtown Physicians Group for 23 years until his illness forced his retirement in 2002. His patients were extremely devoted to him and shocked when they discovered that he was retiring, continuing to greet him with great affection when they saw him around Lincoln.

Dr. Campbell believed in community service. He was a member of Nebraskans For Peace. He was on the Medical Advisory Board of the Childbirth and Parent Education Association from 1981 to 1989, the medical advisor to La Leche League of Nebraska from 1982 to 2002, a Board member of the Rape Spouse Abuse Crisis Center, now called Voices of Hope, from 1992 to 1998, and a Board member of the Lincoln Chapter of the American Heart Association from 1982 to 1987, serving as its President from 1985 to 1987.

Governor Robert Kerrey appointed him to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council in 1984. Dr. Campbell received the Good Person Award from the Family Violence Council and a Downtown Impact Award in 2003. He was appointed an Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska, Nebraska's highest honor.

In 2006, Dr. Campbell published the book, "A Journey, Creative Grieving and Healing" and wrote the introduction to "We Cry Out: Living with Developmental Disabilities" by John DeFrain. He also wrote two unpublished novels.

Following his diagnosis, Dr. Campbell did extensive research on chronic illness. He spoke to several professional and private groups, beginning in 2000, on the subjects of chronic illnesses, grieving, and learning to live with illness.

Dr. Campbell was well-known for his speed walking around Lincoln and competed three times in the Lincoln Marathon, as well as several long-distance swim meets. He enjoyed hiking in the Rocky Mountains. A voracious reader, he liked to listen to music and worked in his large yard and the family vegetable garden.

He was married for 47 years to his wife, Meredith, and had 2 children, Joshua Campbell and Mark Campbell. They have great memories of his bedtime reading to them of many fantasy series, which went on for years beyond when parents usually read aloud to kids. In addition, he is survived by his two grandchildren, Griffin and Gareth, and brother, Fred Schrekinger.

Dr. Campbell and his brother organized a family memorial garden near Lincoln High School to commemorate his parents – a garden that will continue with future contributions.

Memorials are suggested to the Food Bank of Lincoln, Planned Parenthood, or Voices of Hope.