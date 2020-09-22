Darlene (Boden) Volker
September 21, 2020
Darlene (Boden) Volker, 88 of Nemaha, died Mon, 9/21 at home. Survivors husband Dean Volker, children Darrel Volker, Darla (Ron) Remmers, Duane (Linda) Volker, Diane Johnson (Randy Dalby), numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Thurs, 9/24, 10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn. Burial Nemaha Cemetery, Nemaha. Visitation Wed, 9/23, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., with family 6-8. For more information visit www.hemmingsenfuneralhome.com