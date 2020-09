Gaylen J. Sysel

September 18, 2020

Gaylen J. Sysel, 56, of Dorchester, NE, passed away on September 18, 2020 in Seward. Services will be on Thursday, 10:30 AM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete (masks are recommended but not required). Public visitation Wednesday from 4 - 7 PM (family will not be present). Please visit www.kunclfh.com.