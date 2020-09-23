Menu
Dr. Doreen Tarirai Moyo

September 13, 2020

Doreen was born in Mberengwa, Zimbabwe. She loved being an educator and was a strong woman of faith in the Lutheran Church. Doreen obtained her Teacher Certification from United College of Education in 1978 in Zimbabwe. In 1984 she moved Nebraska, obtaining Masters Degrees and a PhD in Education from both Concordia in Seward and the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

While teaching at the University of Concordia in Selma, AL she obtained a 2nd PhD in 2009. She went on to teach at Tuskegee University in Alabama, where she was Assistant Professor until the time of her passing.

She is survived by her son Tawonga Moyo, his wife Shanita Moyo and granddaughter Braelynn Farai Moyo. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews spread out across the globe.

A Memorial Service will be held on 09/26/2020 at St. Paul Lutheran in Oakhill Alabama.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 23, 2020.
