Lois Greenwood Nielsen

September 20, 2020

Our family sadly lost our pillar and matriarch on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Lois Greenwood Nielsen, 87, was born and raised on a farm near Alda, Nebraska. From an early age, she developed a love of horses and the outdoors. She graduated from Alda High School in 1950 and attended the Grand Island Business College. She married Marvin Nielsen on February 8, 1958. They moved to Aurora and began farming and established Marvin Nielsen Trucking. They sold their trucking company in 1976, and Lois began working as the secretary to the principal at Aurora High School, and later at Seedling Mile Elementary School in Grand Island, Nebraska. At both places, many kids loved her and she "adopted" numerous students over the years.

Lois had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in church and community choirs her entire life. She also sang at numerous weddings and nearly twice as many funerals because "what better honor than to usher someone into heaven using the gift God gave me to celebrate someone else." After retirement, she and her three closest friends (The Golden Girls) took numerous cruises and trips, often stopping to play nickel slots along the way. Lois was a woman of faith, a kind and generous friend, and most of all, a loving and "strong" mama bear devoted to her family.

Her parents Elmer and Florence Greenwood, and her brother, Jerry preceded her in death. Those left in the wake of her grace to continue her legacy are her five children, Dale (Sherri) Nielsen of Brainard, Nebraska, Dianne (Ken) Adkisson, Carol (Woody) Paige, and Kathy (Travis) Madron all of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Kent Nielsen of Omaha, Nebraska, grandchildren, Micah, Samual, Luke, Carin, Jessica, Jordan, Brittany, Triniti, Maceo, Sasha, Sienna, Erica and Jessica and great grandchildren, Tenley, Bennett and Langston.

Family Visitation and Rosary will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with the Rosary at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Butherus, Maser & Love home, 4040 "A" Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln, Nebraska, with Father Michael McCabe as celebrant. The family will hold a private burial and interment in Grand Island, Nebraska at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com