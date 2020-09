Jodi Lynn Eastin

February 6, 1969 – September 13, 2020

Jodi Lynn Eastin, 51, formerly of Ceresco, passed away 09-13-2020 in Lincoln. Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26th, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., Ceresco, with Pastor Scott Larson officiating. Inurnment: 2:00 p.m. Saturday 26th, at Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln.