Carolyn Jean Thomas

September 17, 2020

Carolyn graduated from Pius X High School, Lincoln, NE in 1974 and Upper Iowa University in 1991. On August 17, 1985 she married Steve Thomas in Des Moines, IA, and became a mother to Maddie Thomas on March 18, 1998. She worked for LensCrafters as a certified optician in Cincinnati, OH, for over 18 years. She then started her own company, PRISM, and most recently worked at UC Health in Cincinnati where she trained medical professionals in EPIC, a medical record system. Beloved wife of Dr. Stephen E. Thomas, beloved mother of Madeline Johanna Thomas, beloved step-mother of Cheryl, Scott, and Katie Thomas. Preceded in death by Charles and Shirley Baker (parents), Vernon Edwin Thomas (father-in-law), and Chelsea Thomas (granddaughter). Survived by mother-in-law Mary Lucille Thomas, sister Christine McNulty and brothers Thomas and Mary Claire Baker, and Patrick and Teresa Baker, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 4 nieces, 4 nephews, 2 great nieces, and 2 great nephews. Visitation Friday, September 25, 2020, 6:00-8:00pm, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Graveside service Saturday, September 26, 2020, 2:00pm, at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Please meet at Gate 2. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.