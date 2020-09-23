Menu
Carol Damkroger
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020

Carol Damkroger

November 25, 1961 - September 22, 2020

Carol Damkroger age 58 of Firth, NE went home to be with Jesus on September 22, 2020 while at home after a 10 month battle with cancer. Born November 25, 1961 and was raised in a Christ-centered home in Stromsburg, NE with her 6 siblings and loving parents. She married the love of her life, Rick in 1986 and they raised 3 beautiful children together. Anyone who knew Carol can testify that she lit up any room with her beautiful smile and infectious laugh. Even up to the end of her life on earth, she was more concerned with the needs of others than herself. She was a prayer warrior, and her legacy will live on through the many pages of her intimate prayers with God. Carol had no fear in her cancer diagnosis, she proclaimed God's goodness and His faithfulness. She knew her healing was in the Lord's hands, and we rejoice that she is finally healed in her Savior's arms.

Carol is survived by her husband Rick of 33 years; three children, Kaitlyn (Jordan) Goode of Lincoln and children Ellery, Graham, Brooks, Lindsay (Jon) Davidson of Lincoln and their children Eli and Thad, Jordan Damkroger of Lincoln; parents Carl and Lottie Johnson of Stromsburg; mother-in-law and father-in-law Marlene and Ron Damkroger of Lincoln; sister Carla (Cregg) Wennstrom of Antioch, IL, sister Cathy (Ron) Carson of Stromsburg, sister Cherri (Scott) Lindburg of Stromsburg, brother Scott (Cathy) Johnson of Stromsburg, Cindy (Ron) Kutschkau of Stromsburg, Colleen (Charlie) Johnson of Harrisonville, MO; sister-in-law Valerie (David) Wegener of Lincoln; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A Celebration of Carol's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Lincoln Berean Church Main Auditorium, 6400 S. 70th Street (16). Pastor Bryan Clark officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, in the Lincoln Berean Church lower level. Private family burial in the Firth Cemetery, Firth, NE. Memorials to Life Bridge Ministries International (the Ensenada, Mexico ministry which was a huge passion in Carol's life) and Christian Heritage. Arrangements by Metcalf Funeral Home, Firth, NE.


Kimberly Hayes
September 24, 2020
So many fond memories of Carol from Free Church. Women of the Word, and Youth group. Loved her warmth, and smile. She will be missed.
Carol Coughlin
September 24, 2020
A Lovely, Kind and Caring Lady, gone to soon. She will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace in the Arms of Jesus.
Gary and Wanda Allison
September 24, 2020
Jennifer Armstrong
September 23, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy and prayers for Gods comfort and strength to the family.
Jim and Sherry Hofker
September 23, 2020
You are in our prayers and thoughts at this time of loss.
Roxanne and Ray mostek
September 23, 2020
a loved one
September 23, 2020
Praying for Rick and the family.
Jim and Jan Mohrmann
September 23, 2020
Carol is a beautiful woman, physically and spiritually. Our hearts are with Rick, their children, and Carl and Lottie's family.
Even though we cannot be there in person we are there in prayer and love.
Love Always, James and Joyce Rosenquist
James Rosenquist
Friend
September 23, 2020
a loved one
September 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Rick and the kids! She will be greatly missed! Heaven has gained a beautiful angel!
Lisa and Scott Belden
September 23, 2020
Carol was such a warm and kind hearted woman. Prayers to her family and loved ones.
Nate Peterson
September 23, 2020
a loved one
September 23, 2020