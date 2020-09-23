James Biaggio Tucci

August 17, 1943 - September 20, 2020

James Biaggio Tucci, age 77, of Lincoln, NE passed away September 20th, 2020. James (Jim) was born in Hazleton, PA on August 17th, 1943 to James P. and Catherine (Lamont) Tucci. After graduating from Hazleton Senior High School, Jim joined the Air Force in 1961. He served four years at the Lincoln, NE Air Force Base. He was honorably discharged in 1965. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for 18 years. He attended Southeast Community College and earned a Professional Truck Driver Certificate in 1993. He drove for Salem Trucking Company for many years.

Jim believed in serving his community. He was a volunteer firefighter for Southeast Rural Volunteer Fire Department and a reserve police officer with the Wilber Police Department for 30 years. Jim's interests included flying - he had a private pilot's license and was working towards his commercial license, drag racing, hunting and model trains.

Jim is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon (Krieser) Tucci; sons, Anthony (Angela) Tucci, James (Melissa) Tucci all of Lincoln, NE and daughter, Gina Tucci of Omaha, NE; mother, Catherine (Lamont) Tucci of Hazleton, PA; grandchildren, Julian, Daphne, Lucas, Bianca and Ezra Tucci. Brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by father, James P. Tucci and beloved brother, Francis Tucci.

A remembrance open house will be held on Friday, September 25th, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE. Military honors at4:30 PM. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnffc.com.