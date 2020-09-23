Menu
Jerald D. Hecox

Jerald D. (Dan) Hecox

September 5, 1968 - September 21, 2020

York - Survived by father Jerry (Beverly) Hecox, mother Miriam Peterson, siblings Tammy Peterson, Angela Hecox (Chris Korte), Scott (Sarah) Hecox, niece Kemper, nephew Lake, and family and friends.

Memorial Service Thursday (9/24) 2 PM at Lincoln Berean Church 6400 S 70th St. Lincoln. (Mask are required to enter church) Memorials to Benevolent Fund of Lincoln Berean Church at 6400 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68516 and My Bridge Radio at PO Box 30345, Lincoln, NE 68503 for the benefit of My Bridge to the Nations.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Berean Church
6400 S 70th St., Lincoln, Nebraska
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
With heartfelt condolences. Wishing you strength & peace during this difficult time.
Melvin & Joen Gruber
September 22, 2020