Louise Faye Kiner May 31, 1925 - September 21, 2020 Louise Faye Kiner, age 95, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Louise was born May 31, 1925 in Wilber, NE. She will be missed by children, Curt (Jody) Kiner I, Garland (Leo) Eskey; grandchildren, Julie Kiner, Curt Kiner II, and Joe Eskey; great-grandchildren, Ceanna Schroeder, Mike Schroeder, Daniel Seaman, Jacob Kiner, and Josh Kiner; great-great-grandchildren, Lillie Schroeder, Mikenna Schroeder, and Emerson Seaman. Funeral Services will be held 2pm Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to Madonna Rehab Foundation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com