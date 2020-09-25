Lyle Fredrick Wendt

June 11, 1939 - September 23, 2020

Lyle Fredrick Wendt 81 of Murdock was born June 11, 1939 to Fred and Lela (Horton) Wendt at Wabash, Nebraska and died September 23, 2020 at his home in Murdock, Nebraska. He attended grade school in Wabash and graduated from Murdock High School in 1956. In 1963 he married Mary Weisheit at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Louisville. They had three children Denise, David, and Tammy.

Lyle was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Louisville and was a Sunday School teacher and an elder. He attended the University of Nebraska and graduated in 1961. He was in the Naval Reserves and served active duty in the Philippines 1963 and 1964. After active duty he returned to the family farm and farmed until December 2019. For 20 years Lyle and Mary spent a lot of time in Arizona during the winter. He loved to play golf and play his guitar with friends in the park where they had a winter home.

Lyle is survived by his wife Mary and children Denise (Tyler) Mainquist, David (Amy) Wendt and Tammy (Carl) Davis. Grandchildren Erin (Nich) Murdoch, Ben (Rachel) Meeske, Cameron Davis, Katelyn (Marcus) Saucedo and Emma Davis. Great grandchildren, Bridget, Kendall, Justin, Sloan Murdoch, Lane and Harper Meeske, Gabriel and Elijah Saucedo. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Lela.

Private family Church service will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church rural Louisville, Nebraska but will be live streamed on the Fusselman Allen Harvey Facebook page and Graveside services at 2:45 P.M. will be Open to the Public. Face Masks are strongly recommended. Visitation will be Friday September 25th from 1:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to St. Judes or Immanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com