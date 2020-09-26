Ruth Marie (Ruge) Rikli

May 4, 1921 - September 23, 2020

Ruth Marie Rikli 99 Lincoln formerly Murdock died Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 in Lincoln Nebraska. Born May 4, 1921 to August and Mary (Schlaphof) Ruge in Murdock NE. She was baptized June 19, 1921 and confirmed in the EUB faith in 1935. Ruth attended school for twelve years in Murdock and graduated in the Class of 1939. She then attended University of Nebraska Lincoln for three years.

Ruth married 1st Lieutenant Clark E. Miller on August 30, 1942. To this union two sons were born Clark and Ross. 1st Lieutenant Miller was Killed March 13, 1944. On March 9, 1947 She married Warren "Abe" Rikli. They were blessed with two daughters, Mary and Barb. Ruth taught kindergarten for one year in Murdock. Together She and Abe farmed and raised cattle. She was a faithful organist and United Methodist Women Member for many years at Ebenezer United Brethren Church in Murdock. In 1999 Ruth and Abe retired to Lincoln and eventually moved to Legacy Estates in 2012.

Ruth is survived by her Son Ross and wife Judeen Rikli; daughter Barb and husband Randy Raymond and daughter-in-law Shelby Rikli. Seven Grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husbands Clark and Abe, her son Clark Rikli and daughter Mary and son-in-law Mark Liebowitz, sister Loretta Stock and brother Dr. Dan Ruge.

The Family would like to thank Legacy Estates for being so kind to our parents and the Monarch staff for mom's wonderful end of life care.

Due to cremation there will be no visitation. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation sent to % Hammons Family F.S. PO Box 402 Weeping Water NE 68463. Condolences or tributes shared at www.hammonsfs.com