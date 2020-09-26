Jason Robert Tomlinson

April 20, 1973 - September 22, 2020

Jason Robert Tomlinson, 47, of Atchison, KS, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home. Jason was born April 20, 1973 in Lincoln, NE, the son of John and Marge (Edwards) Tomlinson. He loved caring for children and worked as a Para Educator for USD 409 and for the Atchison YMCA as a Child Watch attendant. Jason truly enjoyed helping people and served on the boards for Project Atchison, Aimee's Pennies For A Purpose and volunteered with the Salvation Army. He loved Husker football, fishing and spending time with family.

Jason married his true love, Margaret Feek on April 29, 2017 in Effingham, KS. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include his mother Marge Tomlinson, Lincoln, NE, a brother John (Lora) Tomlinson, Jr., Albuquerque, NM, a sister, Cheryl (Roger) Kapustka, Roca, NE, a sister-in-law, Stephany (Paul) Koci, Atchison, KS, twenty-two nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, a niece Aimee Snapp, and nephew Samuel Tomlinson.

A celebration of life service is planned for a later date. Jason has been cremated under the direction of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home and will be interred in a private ceremony. Memorials are suggested to help with funeral expenses and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Words of comfort for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.