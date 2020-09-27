Alice Lorraine Stevens Belz

April 28, 1925 - March 22,2020

Alice, beloved wife, mom, grandma, GG, was born at home in southeast Frontier County, Nebraska to John and Mable Stevens on April 28, 1925. She was raised on a farm near Grafton, NE with older sister, Wilma and younger brother, Harold. Alice graduated from Grafton High, Class of 1942, where she was a cheerleader and Valedictorian. After graduating from high school, she moved to Hastings, NE to go to beauty school. Alice met her future husband, Paul H. Belz, after he returned from serving in WW ll. Alice and Paul where married on New Year's Day, January 1, 1948 at her family farm.

The couple lived in Hastings where Paul attended Hastings College and their first 2 children were born. In the fall of 1951, the family moved to Stapleton, NE. Alice and Paul enjoyed small town life in the Sandhills, where Paul taught school and 3 more children were born. In 1960 Lincoln became their home. Alice used her artistic talent to make their home beautiful and to sew clothing for herself and her daughters. Alice used her hairdressing skills on family and friends and part time at the salons at Gold's/Brandeis and Ben Simon's.

Alice, Paul, and kids traveled all over the country, by train and long car trips. Life in the Belz family was busy and full of love. The family grew with marriages and 4 grandchildren. Alice and Paul had 36 wonderful years together until cancer took Paul's life in January 1984.

Alice lived a full life for the next 36 years. She enjoyed art and exercise classes and coffee with friends in her gazebo. Alice continued traveling and enjoyed staying connected with family and friends that lived around the country. Six more grandchildren were added to the mix and then 9 great grandchildren. They all adored her and spent lots of wonderful time with her. Family traditions were passed on and will keep her alive in their hearts forever.

Alice passed peacefully on March 22, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Due to pandemic restriction she was laid to rest in a small family service on March 27. Alice's family will Celebrate her Life on September 27. Pastor Wayne Alloway of St Mark's United Methodist Church will officiate.

Children: Terri (David) Mabon, Sandi (Dan) Hansen, Vicki (Dean) Wampler, Bobbi Jo (Mike) Rezac, and John Belz. Grandchildren: Dawn (Mark) Waage, Derek (Deb) Mabon, Chelsea (Luke) Andrews, Brock Hansen, Travis (Kate) Wampler, Ashley (Jesse) Gloystein, Hayley (Jake) Lane, Nick Rezac, Paul (Michelle) Belz and Carly (David) Hill. Great grandchildren: Bailey and Brett Waage, Jaclyn Mabon, Kinsley and Cora Andrews, Ben Wampler, Reese, Reagan and Paige Gloystein, Berkley and Palmer Lane and Braxton Hill.

Suggested memorials Nebraska Educational Telecommunications 1800 N 33rd St Lincoln, NE 68503, or Nebraska Children's Home Society 4939 S 118th St Omaha, NE 68137

"Don't cry because I'm gone. Smile because I was here"