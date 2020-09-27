James Dennis Carson

May 31, 1934 - September 17, 2020

James Dennis Carson, 86, passed on peacefully at home with his family on September 17, 2020. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Jay Wroy and Pauline Esther (McCall) Carson, on May 31, 1934. At age 7, Jim moved with his family to Lincoln, Nebraska, where he would enjoy working on the railroad and as a soda jerk at the drugstore, playing with his friends, and walking (so much so that he and a buddy once even trekked to Kansas together). Jim graduated from Cathedral High School. He became an excellent dancer and started teaching at Arthur Murray studios.

In September of 1955, he was drafted into the Army and completed Basic Training at Fort Carson in Colorado, spent the following several months at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, and then served in Korea. Upon his return home in 1957, Jim began his career with Metropolitan Life and then First Federal Lincoln before branching out into real estate several years later.

In 1960, he married the love of his life, Joan, to whom he was a life-long devoted husband. He lived the last several years of his life to the fullest near his grandchildren in Watkinsville, Georgia. Jim was loved and admired by all who knew him for his heart of gold, and for not only looking for the good in others, but for finding it, too.

Jim is survived by his wife Joan; sisters Bonnie Snowdon and Kathleen Summers; sons Jim and Patrick; daughter-in-law Christy; and grandchildren Dakota and Shane. James was preceded in death by his parents Jay Wroy & Pauline Carson; sisters Patricia, Mary, and Elizabeth (Doll); and brothers Joseph, Donald, and Jerry.

Funeral service and celebration of life details pending. Memorials to health research and education (Jim was a lifelong learner all his days).