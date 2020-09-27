Jean Ann (Wallace) McIntosh

March 26, 1944 - September 5, 2020

Jean Ann (Wallace) McIntosh, age 76, formerly of Lincoln, passed away September 5, 2020 from complications of a stroke in Denver, Colorado, where she had lived for several years. Jean was born March 26, 1944 in Lexington, Nebraska, where she was raised on a cattle farm. She attended Hastings College, where she majored in Spanish, earning academic honors and participating in an exchange program in Mexico. She was chosen by her peers to serve as Homecoming Queen her junior year.

At college she met Dale McIntosh, to whom she was married for twenty years. His employment took them to Columbus and Beatrice, NE, Marshall, MN, and Champaign, IL, before making their home in Lincoln. After the birth of their children David and Kristin, Jean left her teaching career. She was a homemaker and was active in the communities in which she lived.

She was a fifty-year member of PEO, chapter FW, and a frequent volunteer in her children's schools. She was a lifelong Presbyterian and faithful churchgoer wherever she lived. In Lincoln, she and her family were members of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she was involved in women's ministries and served as a deacon. After her children were grown, she began a career in the hospitality industry, working at the Cornhusker Hotel, where she later became a manager.

Jean had a kind and loving spirit, and her sweet voice and sparkling smile put others as ease. She was a gracious hostess and enjoyed welcoming people into her home. She cherished her family relationships, particularly with her sister Louise.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Niles and Orbia Wallace; her sister Louise Dannehl; and her sister-in-law Trish Wallace. She is survived by son David of Genoa, NE; daughter Kristin of Denver, CO; brother Bill Wallace of Lago Vista, TX; brother-in-law Jerry Dannehl of Lexington, NE; niece Ashley (Wallace) Lutz, nephews Ed Wiley, Bob Wiley, James Berglund and Rob Berglund; and five grand-nieces.

Private services will take place in Lexington, NE at a later date. Memorials may be given in Jean's memory to Hope for Depression, www.hopefordepression.org.