Georgia Louise (Manske) Dunn

August 26, 1948 - September 26, 2020

On Saturday, September 26th, 2020, Georgia Louise (Manske) Dunn passed away at home with family by her side after a 2 year leukemia battle. Georgia was born on August 26, 1948 in Lincoln, Nebraska to George and Emma (Dietrich) Manske. She graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1966 and finished her education at Crown College (Minnesota), Nebraska Wesleyan University, and St Elizabeth School of Medical Technology.

She was married to Tom Dunn for 50 years and they raised three wonderful daughters together. She enjoyed her career and had a wonderful group of pathologists, med techs and other lab staff at Pathology Medical Services for the last 50 years. Mom had a love for family, friends, flowers, football, but most of all Jesus.

We have so much respect and gratitude for Dr A, Christy (his nurse), Kerri (mom's phlebotomist), and all of UNMC for excellent care and amazing compassion.

Preceded in death by infant children Justin and Amy. Brothers Stan and Wayne, and her parents. Survivors: Husband Tom, Daughters Ashley, Lindsey and Courtney (husband Joel), Grandchildren Nolan, Josiah, Sam, Max and Eden. Brothers/Wives Glen and Marg Manske, George and Carol Manske. Many nephews, nieces and beloved friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at Lincoln Berean Church on Wednesday, September 30th. Visitation from 10-11am and funeral at 11:30am. Memorials: Friendship Home, Focus on the Family, American Cancer Society. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.