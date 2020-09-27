Ann Modenstein

January 22, 1926 - September 21, 2020

Ann was born in Kaunas (Kovno) Lithuania. She was one of two children. At 12 years old, Nazi Germany invaded Lithuania and she and her family were first sent to a ghetto and then to concentration camps. For 4 years she was in a work camp and subjected to brutal conditions. When she spoke of her experience, she said that she never gave up hope that the war would end, and that with liberation they would be hailed as heroes. It was with this hope, and strong will to survive, that at age 16 she had stayed alive. The camp was liberated by the Soviets, only to turn into another type of forced labor. There was no hero's welcome.

Ann found herself in Poland with her only older sister who had also survived. She was directed to a house she heard had young Jews that also survived. It was there that she met her future husband Eli who had escaped from the Auschwitz death march into Germany. He made his way 300 miles back to his home in Poland where Ann had found her way. They soon married and were determined to get out of the Soviet zone. With a group of young survivors, they managed to get to the British/American zone-often hopping on freight trains and faking languages pretending to be from Greece. After 4 years in a displaced persons camp, and with a 3 year old daughter, they gained entry to the United States and found their way to Lincoln.

As an immigrant and survivor, Ann adapted to a new language and a new culture. A second daughter was born in Lincoln. Ann thrived: an excellent cook, an immaculate homemaker, and a volunteer in the Tifereth Israel and Lincoln communities. Ann was a frequent speaker, relating her experience as a survivor for school groups, church groups, and a yearly participant in the Holocaust Memorial services at the Nebraska State Capitol. She determined that she could never speak of the most horrible experiences of camp life, as she felt it would be unbelievable, and detract from the authenticity of her experience. Ann and Eli were interviewed in depth and recorded by Stephen Spielberg's Shoah Foundation. Ann loved people, traveling to Israel, and good fun.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, sibling and most of her relatives. She is survived by her husband Eli-now 102 years old, and daughters Faye Augustine, Santa Cruz, California, and Susan Modenstein, New York City.

Memorials to Institute for Holocaust Education, 333 So. 132nd Street, Omaha NE 68154 or the donor's favorite charity. Private graveside services in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Lincoln. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com