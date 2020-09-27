Robert Cruey

June 13, 1927 - September 22, 2020

Robert "Bob" Cruey, 93, of Lincoln, passed September 22, 2020 at his home. Born June 13, 1927 in Dry Ridge, KY to Robert & Stanley Cruey. Bob is a proud Veteran of WWII & the Korean War. After serving he was employed by the Burlington Northern Railroad for many years before retiring.

Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Mabel (Sadd) Cruey.He is survived by his Wife, Aletha Cruey; Children, Adair Sue (Darren) Sturgis of Lincoln, Adele Myra (Jeff) Johnston of Gretna, Terry Lee (Pam) Cruey of Lincoln, Roger D (Patty) Cruey of Lincoln and Lavon (Reese) Hummel of Lincoln; Step-children, Pat Kotouc of Lincoln, Mike (Kim) Rogge of Lincoln, and Kathi (Dave) Colpart of Clinton Township, MI; 11 Grandchildren, 13 Great-grandchildren and many other relatives & friends.

Per Bob's request, no visitation will be held. A private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robert's favorite charity, Cause For Paws (2445 S. 48th St. Lincoln, NE 68506; 402-420-5758) To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com