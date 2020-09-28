Dr. Thomas W Gomon

October 27, 1944 - September 24, 2020

Dr. Thomas W Gomon, 75, of Lincoln, NE returned to his heavenly home while peacefully sleeping on Thursday September 24, 2020 with his wife and four children beside him. Thomas William Gomon was born on October 27, 1944 to Dr Neal S & Marion L (Eynon) Gomon in Omaha, NE. He was raised in Peru, NE. He then moved to Lincoln in 1968 where he pursued his education and graduated in 1972 from the University of Nebraska College Of Dentistry. He practiced general dentistry for 45 years before retiring on August 31, 2016. Thomas was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Lavonne Sue (Stephens) Gomon on December 20, 1963. Their marriage gave them two sons and two daughters. In 2019, Thomas and Lavonne celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.

Thomas will be extremely missed by his family, including his wife Lavonne, children Jeff (Kathy) Gomon, Christine Gomon Dean (Mark Fagan), Jennifer (Ron) Emmett, and Eric Gomon (Stacy Leners), all of Lincoln, NE. Sister and brother-in-law, Georgette and Dan Kingkade, of Papillion, NE, and his sister-in-law Linda Gomon of Ohio. Grandchildren including Krystle Vollmer, Kaitlyn, Sarah, and Hannah Dean, Alex and Kayleigh Hulewicz, Thomas and Zac Gatlin, Ashton and Sadie Emmett, and great-granddaughter Berry Biggerstaff, also all of Lincoln. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Marion Gomon, his in-laws Fred and Ferne Stephens, infant grandson Colton Dean and brother David Gomon of Ohio.

Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to The American Heart Association or The American Diabetes Association. In accordance with his wishes, we will be having a private celebration of life for the immediate family only.