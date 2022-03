Aaron Daniel Reed

November 11, 1946 - November 22, 2021

Aaron Daniel Reed, born November 11, 1946, died November 22, 2021.

Aaron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon, daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Mike Connell and 4 grandchildren, Madelyn, Molly, Michael and Mariah. Aaron also leaves 2 sons, Dan and Ben, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer, sister Barb Ralston, and 2 brothers, Byron and Richard.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at First Slavic Baptist Church (formerly Trinity Baptist) 3801 LaSalle St. in Lincoln at 11 a.m.