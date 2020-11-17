Al Borchardt

November 14, 2020

Al Borchardt age 79 went to Heaven Saturday morning, 11/14/20. A celebration of life for family and close friends will be Wednesday, 11/18/20, 11:00 am at Sheridan Lutheran Church. The service will be live streamed at www.sheridanlutheran.org or on their Facebook page. Private family burial at Yankee Hill Cemetery. Arrangement by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home condolences can be left at bmlfh.com. Memorials to Sesostris Shrine and Tabitha Meals on Wheels program.