Alan E. Burr
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Alan E. Burr

October 12, 1947 - January 13, 2021

Alan E. Burr, 73 of Humboldt, Nebraska passed away January 13, 2021 from complications of COVID.

Alan is survived by his sister Beverlee (Kevin) Keller of Lincoln and sister-in-law Sandy Burr of Olathe, KS, nieces and nephews: Kyle Keller, Rachelle (John Clark) Keller, Kinsey (Andy) Bauer, Mike Schwieger and Kelly Schwieger, many cousins, special friends and numerous students who became lifelong friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Following the service, all are invited to Robber's Cave, 925 Robber's Cave Road, Lincoln for a reception. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
I am so sorry to hear of Al´s passing!! He was a great man!! My father (Rob Senkbile) was a very good friend of Al´s...
Brandy Senkbile Campos
Friend
July 12, 2021
