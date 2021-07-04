Alan E. Burr

October 12, 1947 - January 13, 2021

Alan E. Burr, 73 of Humboldt, Nebraska passed away January 13, 2021 from complications of COVID.

Alan is survived by his sister Beverlee (Kevin) Keller of Lincoln and sister-in-law Sandy Burr of Olathe, KS, nieces and nephews: Kyle Keller, Rachelle (John Clark) Keller, Kinsey (Andy) Bauer, Mike Schwieger and Kelly Schwieger, many cousins, special friends and numerous students who became lifelong friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Following the service, all are invited to Robber's Cave, 925 Robber's Cave Road, Lincoln for a reception. www.bmlfh.com