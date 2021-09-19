Menu
Alan G. Helms
1970 - 2020
BORN
1970
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Alan G. Helms

April 13, 1970 - May 7, 2020

Alan G. Helms, age 50, of Lincoln passed away May 7, 2020. He was born April 13, 1970 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Alan P. and Sadie (Silva) Helms. U.S. Navy veteran.

Alan is survived by his mom Sadie Helms and her partner Gene Schoeppner, brother and sister-in-law Kevin and Kerrie Helms, Kevin's children Trent, Carson and Whitney Leseberg. Kerrie's children and spouse Gabby Newman and partner Zane Fox, Corbin and Jennifer Newman, their children Colin and Laura. Kerrie's granddaughter Kinsley, and daughter-in-law Haleigh. Special family friend Keysha Wolf. He was preceded in death by his Dad and Kerrie's son Josh.

Military graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Wyuka Cemetery with a reception to be held in the "Garden Room" at Wyuka Funeral Home following the service. Memorials to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at Wyuka.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial Gathering
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Sep
25
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Wyuka Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
