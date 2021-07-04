Alan Rand VanDervoort

March 11, 1943 - June 26, 2021

Alan Rand VanDervoort, 78, of Lincoln, Nebraska died June 26, 2021. Born March 11, 1943, in Danville, Illinois, to Robert Lordner and Nancy Mann VanDervoort. Alan attended Sheridan Elementary and Irving Junior High in Lincoln, Kent School in Connecticut, and graduated from Simpson College, in Indianola, Iowa.

At Kent School Alan participated in sports, the Art Club, and was elected class president. As a senior he was selected to be Sacristan, one of 10 class officers recognized for leadership. One of his classmates (probably all, but one in particular) remembered Alan's laughter, great sense of humor and support for others during difficult times. Oh, and Alan was noted for his "begucks!" Alan served in the 82nd Airborne Division in Vietnam from May of 1969 to July of 1970.

Alan was an interior designer at VanDervoort & VanDervoort, Inc. He designed countless homes and offices, making spaces more beautiful for his clients in Lincoln, around the Midwest and beyond. Alan treasured the relationships he made while doing the work he loved. Throughout his life Alan drew and wrote and enjoyed photography and music.

Family includes Alan's wife, Kerstin Wahlquist VanDervoort; son Oliver and wife, Alana; two grandchildren, Tobias and William Rischling; brother Dr. Robert L. and wife Reverend Ann VanDervoort; nieces Liesl and husband Jim Denton, and Lora VanDervoort; sister-in-law Sally and husband Ron Widbin; and cousin Philip Haskell and wife Robin.

A memorial service will be at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2325 South 24th Street in Lincoln, at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Masks required if not vaccinated. Memorials to: The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation PO Box 1776 Williamsburg, Virginia 23187; 1-888-293-1776