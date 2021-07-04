Menu
Alan Rand VanDervoort
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021

Alan Rand VanDervoort

March 11, 1943 - June 26, 2021

Alan Rand VanDervoort, 78, of Lincoln, Nebraska died June 26, 2021. Born March 11, 1943, in Danville, Illinois, to Robert Lordner and Nancy Mann VanDervoort. Alan attended Sheridan Elementary and Irving Junior High in Lincoln, Kent School in Connecticut, and graduated from Simpson College, in Indianola, Iowa.

At Kent School Alan participated in sports, the Art Club, and was elected class president. As a senior he was selected to be Sacristan, one of 10 class officers recognized for leadership. One of his classmates (probably all, but one in particular) remembered Alan's laughter, great sense of humor and support for others during difficult times. Oh, and Alan was noted for his "begucks!" Alan served in the 82nd Airborne Division in Vietnam from May of 1969 to July of 1970.

Alan was an interior designer at VanDervoort & VanDervoort, Inc. He designed countless homes and offices, making spaces more beautiful for his clients in Lincoln, around the Midwest and beyond. Alan treasured the relationships he made while doing the work he loved. Throughout his life Alan drew and wrote and enjoyed photography and music.

Family includes Alan's wife, Kerstin Wahlquist VanDervoort; son Oliver and wife, Alana; two grandchildren, Tobias and William Rischling; brother Dr. Robert L. and wife Reverend Ann VanDervoort; nieces Liesl and husband Jim Denton, and Lora VanDervoort; sister-in-law Sally and husband Ron Widbin; and cousin Philip Haskell and wife Robin.

A memorial service will be at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2325 South 24th Street in Lincoln, at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Masks required if not vaccinated. Memorials to: The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation PO Box 1776 Williamsburg, Virginia 23187; 1-888-293-1776



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
2325 South 24th Street, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry for your loss. I met Alan at Fort Ord in basic training; we also were in advanced training. We both shipped over to Vietnam and were in the 82nd, although Alan was sent to another unit next door. I remained in the infantry, Alan was fortunate and became a company clerk, I was very glad for that. We ran into each other periodically. We referred to Alan as "Dad".
Bruce Weeks
Friend
December 17, 2021
Mrs Vandervoort: Around Christmas 1973 you bravely took a group of students to London. Your husband came with us. Returning on the bus from one of our day trips, Alan started singing Heartbreak Hotel. I can still hear it. My sincere sympathies to you and your family for your loss. (Class of 1974)
Kathleen O´Shea
Other
July 10, 2021
Dear Kerstin I was shocked and saddened to hear of Alan´s (Vandy´s) passing. My memories of him are of a gentle, happy and artistic soul who made 5 years at a rather Spartan boarding school go by quickly with good times and good memories. I am so sorry for your loss and I will keep his memory in my heart. Please Rest In Peace Alan. Tom
Tom Carey
Friend
July 9, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Alan's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Ed Carlmark
July 6, 2021
Dear Mrs. VanDerVoort, Sorry to hear of your loss. May God grant you the grace of gentle grieving. Your student, Jeff Harr (`84)
Jeff Harr
July 6, 2021
My Dear Kirstin, I sent my sympathy to you and your family. I admired so much. Alan was one of a kind and I will always hold a special place in my heart For Alan forever. My Dear Cousin Rest In Peace.
Nancy M Haskell Grimes.
Family
July 6, 2021
Dear Kirsten, I send my deepest heartfelt sympathy in the passing of Alan. Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Donna Gunn
Friend
July 5, 2021
