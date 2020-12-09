Albert Polite

January 8, 1938 - December 6, 2020

On December 6 2020, Albert Polite, husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 82. Al was born January 8, 1938 in Newark, New Jersey. He joined the Air Force in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1962. He worked for Lincoln Electric System from April 15, 1970 and retired Dec 8, 2008.

He married Carolyn Shoemaker on Jan 6, 1976. They raised three children, Brent, Nicholas and Joelle. Al was into Ham radio and CB; his handle, N0BAA. He enjoyed storm chasing, bowling, playing cards and being with his family. He was known by so many for his friendly personality and infectious laugh.

Al preceded in death by Mother, Father, Sister and Son, Brent. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, son and daughter, Nick and Joelle as well as 3 grandchildren and brother, Kelly Williams Jr. of Newark, New Jersey.

Cards and memorials may be sent in care of the family to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) Private services will be held.