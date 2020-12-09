Menu
Albert Polite
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Albert Polite

January 8, 1938 - December 6, 2020

On December 6 2020, Albert Polite, husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 82. Al was born January 8, 1938 in Newark, New Jersey. He joined the Air Force in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1962. He worked for Lincoln Electric System from April 15, 1970 and retired Dec 8, 2008.

He married Carolyn Shoemaker on Jan 6, 1976. They raised three children, Brent, Nicholas and Joelle. Al was into Ham radio and CB; his handle, N0BAA. He enjoyed storm chasing, bowling, playing cards and being with his family. He was known by so many for his friendly personality and infectious laugh.

Al preceded in death by Mother, Father, Sister and Son, Brent. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, son and daughter, Nick and Joelle as well as 3 grandchildren and brother, Kelly Williams Jr. of Newark, New Jersey.

Cards and memorials may be sent in care of the family to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) Private services will be held.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
Butherus Maser & Love
Prayers for the Polite Family, wish we would have met Al. I know he was a good man.
Butch and Margaret Shoemaker
December 12, 2020
This is one of the most difficult things I have to write about my husband of 45 years. He was my husband, the father of our kids & my best friend. I miss him!! I wish I had just one more chance to talk to him, so I could bounce off some ot the pain the kids. our grandkids & I am going thru. Just one more time to hear that laugh of his! I know you are with God without any pain and always watching over your family & taking care of us! When I promised you will be ok when Jesus came to take you back home. I am trying very hard to live up to the promises I made to you I love you!
Carolyn Polite
December 12, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to you and your family. Al was a friend I met when I went bowling with my daughter-in-law. Al was always smiling and had only nice things to say. I moved to Wisconsin and enjoyed his funny emails. God bless him. So sorry for your loss.
Mary Card Krisel
December 11, 2020
a loved one
December 10, 2020
Meridith Williams
December 10, 2020
Albert was such a good person, so sorry for your loss. He will be greatly missed!
Sarah
December 10, 2020
It was a pleasure to serve Lincoln and Lancaster County with Al as Storm Watchers in the Amateur Radio Community. Our condolences to his family and friends.
Bob Mitchell, WBØRJJ
December 10, 2020
Al was a great guy! I have great memories of being a lineman with him at LES and bowling every Thursday night. I am so sorry for your loss. My condolences to your family.
Tim Shepard
December 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your lost. I did not get to know him but I know he was very special to Joelle.
Mary Anson
December 9, 2020
