Alberta Mae Connerley

June 26, 1937 - June 29, 2021

Alberta Mae Connerley, age 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Alberta was born June 26, 1937. A funeral service will be held 2pm on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences www.lincolnfh.com.