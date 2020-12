Albina (Zoubek) Vacek

September 9, 1927 - November 30, 2020

Services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Fairbury. Viewing will be Friday from 4 – 8 with the family present from 5 – 7. Casual Dress. Masks are required. Memorials will go to the Struckman-Baatz Library in Western and Western Rescue. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com