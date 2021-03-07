Alice Louise Bykerk

October 26, 1925 - February 28, 2021

On February 28, 2021, Alice Louise Bykerk, of Fort Collins, CO. passed away at age 95. Alice was born on October 26, 1925 to Albert Bernard and Lulu Ramsey (Purdy). Alice loved her family and friends and relished time spent with them. Alice and George were married for 57 happy years. George served in the U. S. Navy on the USS O'Bannon during World War II. For most of her adult life, Alice was an avid bowler. Even when she was not longer able to bowl, she loved to visit with her friends at the bowling alley.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Morris Bykerk; son-in-law, Laban G. Lively, Jr.; grandson, Jordan T. Kelly; sister, Dorothy Marie Sewell; and brother, Ralph Purdy Ramsey. Alice is survived by her daughter, Donna Mae Lively, Tampa, FL.; daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and Robert J. Kelly, Orange City, IA.; grandson, Jason T. Kelly, League City, TX.; grandson and wife, George L. and Jessica Lively and their sons, Connor and Austin, Charlotte, NC.; and grandson Brian S. Lively, Tampa FL. She is also survived by her brother and his wife, Bert J. and Kay Ramsey, Beatrice, NE; sister-in-law, Ethel Cramer, Lincoln, NE. and many nieces, nephews and friends.

