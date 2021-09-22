Alice Loraine (Bateson) Lane

September 4, 1923 - September 17, 2021

Alice Loraine (Bateson) Lane, 98, widow of Delbert E. Lanes, passed away September 17, 2021. She was born in Hibbing, MN on September 4, 1923, to Richard H. and Alice L. (Griffin) Bateson. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School, Hibbing Junior College, and the University of Minnesota (June 1945, BSLS, Magna Cum Laude). She married Delbert Lane of Lucas, KS on May 31, 1946 in Hibbing, MN. Alice was a member of New Hope UMC (formerly Grace UMC), UMW, UNL Women's Club, Phi Beta Kappa, and a former member of AAUW, PEO Chapter BY, and many other organizations. Alice was a librarian and retired June 30, 1993 as Assoc. Professor after serving 37 years with UNL Libraries.

She is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Richard) Proffitt, of Lincoln, NE; son, James (Adriana) Lane, of Spring, TX; grandsons, Ryan Proffitt, of Lincoln, NE, Eli Lane, and Emerson Lane, of Spring, TX; sister-in-law, Betty Bateson, of Horsehead Lake, MN and Payson, AZ; sister, Roberta Letsch, of Horsehead Lake, MN; numerous nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Norman, Allen, Robert, and sister, Ethel (Lyle) Rhine.

Memorials to the family for future designation. Memorial Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at New Home UMC, 1205 N. 45th Street, Lincoln, NE. Burial at Wyuka Cemetery. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com