Alice A Lux

October 18, 1927 - June 3, 2021

Alice A Lux, 93, of Geneva died Thursday, June 3, 2021. Born October 18, 1927, to Harry & Juanita (Carlson) Lanham in Stromsburg. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church, Geneva. Private family graveside services at Geneva Public Cemetery. Condolences: farmerandsonfuneralhome.com