Alice "June" Pickel

January 27, 1928 - December 19, 2021

Alice "June" Pickel, age 93, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Alice was born January 27, 1928. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 23, at 10:00 AM with a visitation one hour prior to service at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. lincolnfh.com