Alice Mary Shaw

August 8, 1944 - March 1, 2021

Alice Mary Shaw, age 76, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. Alice was born August 8, 1944 to DeVere and Mary Sherwood.

Alice is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Bob Shaw; 3 children, Mary Lee (Rick) Monson, Tim (Tina) Kaohn, Gale (Dennis) Horak; siblings, Sandy Payne, Butch Sherwood, Tom (Ronnie) Sherwood; grandchildren, Cindy (Kari) Pearson, Kayla (Devin) Bush, Brandon (Bailey) Kaohn, Jacob Horak, Abigayil Kaohn, Kiley Horak, Tiffany and Shannon; great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Friday, March 12, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th ST. Lincoln, NE 68512. Masks and social distancing is required. Go to www.lincolnfh.com.