Alice Mary Shaw
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Alice Mary Shaw

August 8, 1944 - March 1, 2021

Alice Mary Shaw, age 76, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. Alice was born August 8, 1944 to DeVere and Mary Sherwood.

Alice is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Bob Shaw; 3 children, Mary Lee (Rick) Monson, Tim (Tina) Kaohn, Gale (Dennis) Horak; siblings, Sandy Payne, Butch Sherwood, Tom (Ronnie) Sherwood; grandchildren, Cindy (Kari) Pearson, Kayla (Devin) Bush, Brandon (Bailey) Kaohn, Jacob Horak, Abigayil Kaohn, Kiley Horak, Tiffany and Shannon; great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Friday, March 12, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th ST. Lincoln, NE 68512. Masks and social distancing is required. Go to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
