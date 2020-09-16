Menu
Allan A. Leybold

May 1, 1943 - September 11, 2020

Allan A. Leybold, 77, of Lincoln, died on September 11, 2020. Mr. Leybold was born May 1, 1943 to Alfred & Eleanor (Wertz) Leybold.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman; sisters, Lila Spiers, Ellie Wilkens, & Dorothy Robotham; and significant other, Norma Dickey. Survived by his son, Craig (Cindy) Leybold; grandsons, Seth (Brittany) Leybold, Kendean Bahr; and sisters, Maryann Thompson & Myra Wertz.

Funeral Services will be 10 AM on Saturday September 19, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Pastor Kerry O'Bryant will officiate. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park with Military Honors. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the funeral home, the family will be present from 6:00P-8:00P to greet friends. Memorials are suggested to Capital Humane Society or to the family for further designation. Condolences may be left at bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
