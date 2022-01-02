Allan R. Young

July 17, 1936 - December 28, 2021

Allan R. Young, 85 of Syracuse, passed away on December 28, 2021, at the Syracuse Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on July 17, 1936, to Robert & Leona (Ruehs) Young at their home near Otoe. Allan attended school in Dunbar and graduated in the last class of the Dunbar Wolves.

He married Carol Lawrence on October 7, 1984, in Syracuse. Allan served in the army from 1956-1958. After his military service he farmed with his father Robert and later managed a hog confinement for Mike Antes. Allan served as a 4-H leader for Better Beef Builders for many years, as well as being on the Dist. 10 School Board and St. John's UCC Church Council.

He was a 50-year member of the American Legion, 60-year member of the Eagles Club and member of the Elks Club. He was a long time and active member of the Syracuse Country Club and oversaw the Friday night couple league with his wife Carol for many years. Allan was also an avid fan of the Huskers and Royals.

He is survived by his children Jay (Denise) Young of Syracuse, Julie Berger of Lincoln; step-daughter Dee (Ron) Metzger of Omaha; grandchildren Christopher (Lenore) Berger, Hillary Berger both of Lincoln, Sammy Jo (Scott) Olson of Omaha; step-grandchildren Brett (Mary) Metzger, Kristen (Nick) Niver both of Omaha; great-granddaughter Alice Berger of Lincoln; step-great-grandchildren Grace, Luke & Gwen Metzger, Aubree & Brynlee Niver all of Omaha; siblings Dale (Birdean) Young of Syracuse, Lois Johnson of Sacramento, CA; brother-in-law Andy Fossum of Ashland; also many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol, sister Bonnie Fossum, brother-in-law George Johnson and parents-in-law Butch & Lottie Mae Blumberg.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at St. John's UCC in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the St. John UCC Facebook page. A private burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com