Allen D. Buss

January 2, 2022

Allen D. Buss of Wymore passed away on January 2, 2022. He married Marilyn J. "Mert" Barnard on June 14, 1954. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, listening to country music, traveling to Husker games, and riding around town in his side-by-side. Most of all he loved his family; especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.

Survivors include children, Diane (Phil) Shaw of Auburn, Dan (Suzanne) Buss of R. Lincoln, Darcie (Larry) Schmidt of Wymore, and DeeLynne (Scott) Bednar of Wymore; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Wiese; several sisters and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Iral and Jessie (Fort) Buss; wife, Marilyn "Mert" (2016); 2 brothers; and 1 sister.

Funeral service 1:00 PM Saturday, January 8th at the Wymore Church of Christ. Burial at Blue Springs Cemetery. Visitation at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with family greeting from 6:00 to 7:30 PM. Memorials to Wymore EMS and Wymore Church of Christ. Services entrusted to Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore, www.ghchapel.com.