Allen Sackett

July 6, 1959 – March 18, 2022

Sgt. Allen Sackett, born July 6, 1959 reported to St. Peter Friday March 18, 2022. Gathering of family & friends: Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 5-7 PM at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5849 Fremont Street). Military Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com