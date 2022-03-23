Menu
Allen Sackett
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE
Graveside service
Mar, 25 2022
10:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
Allen Sackett

July 6, 1959 – March 18, 2022

Sgt. Allen Sackett, born July 6, 1959 reported to St. Peter Friday March 18, 2022. Gathering of family & friends: Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 5-7 PM at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5849 Fremont Street). Military Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com



Mar
25
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE 68138, Omaha, NE
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
